Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETTYF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 254 to SEK 289 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $24.45 on Monday. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31.

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

