Ethereum Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $229.28 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $22.69 or 0.00092076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $229.28 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,647.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00405076 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013594 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.90 or 0.00656876 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00551033 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00173022 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00186445 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,508,709 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
