Ethereum Classic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $216.36 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $22.70 or 0.00091975 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $216.36 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,679.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.88 or 0.00404712 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013543 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00650424 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00550578 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004047 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00172550 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00186764 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,511,562 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
