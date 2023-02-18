Ethernity Chain (ERN) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $74.61 million and $83,551.45 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00009427 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

