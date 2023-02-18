Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. 1,816 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Euclid Capital Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euclid Capital Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.