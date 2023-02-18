EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Price Target Cut to $30.00

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($1.51). EuroDry had a net margin of 47.79% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter.
Eurodry Ltd. is a provider of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
