EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EverCommerce Price Performance

EVCM stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

About EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

