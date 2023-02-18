Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 61.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.