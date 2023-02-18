Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $621,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of REGN stock traded up $12.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $748.74. 492,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,173. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $734.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $709.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

