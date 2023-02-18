Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday Sells 605 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $108.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $211.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after buying an additional 1,251,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

