Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,139 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,008 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.55% of Expedia Group worth $80,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE opened at $108.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $211.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.89.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

