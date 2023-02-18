Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,279,000 after buying an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,997,000 after buying an additional 290,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,993,000 after buying an additional 104,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

