Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Down 6.7% in January

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 776,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 832,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fanhua

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter worth about $668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ FANH opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $431.37 million, a PE ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 0.02. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

