Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 15,450,000 shares. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 2,935,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,744. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John Mendlein bought 88,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,608.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 in the last ninety days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 66.6% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 46.2% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

