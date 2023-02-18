Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.37.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

