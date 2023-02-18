FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,243,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,322,000 after buying an additional 526,792 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after buying an additional 4,075,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after buying an additional 957,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIGS opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

