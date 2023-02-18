Financial Contrast: Conversion Labs (CVLBD) and Its Peers

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Conversion Labs to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs’ peers have a beta of -0.23, meaning that their average stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09% Conversion Labs Competitors -154.94% -9.07% -11.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Conversion Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Conversion Labs and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs Competitors 59 169 420 11 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies have a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Conversion Labs’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conversion Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conversion Labs and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million -$3.14 million -2.71 Conversion Labs Competitors $1.67 billion $157.67 million 7.26

Conversion Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs. Conversion Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Conversion Labs peers beat Conversion Labs on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

