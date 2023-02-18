Financial Partners Group Inc Has $197,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,905 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

