Finning International Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1754 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Finning International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $26.96 on Friday. Finning International has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FINGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Finning International

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

