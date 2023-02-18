First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. First Capital’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First Capital by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

