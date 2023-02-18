First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.40

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.40 and traded as high as C$18.08. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.90, with a volume of 287,408 shares trading hands.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

