First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

AG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE AG opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

