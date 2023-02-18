First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.09

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.09 and traded as high as $27.60. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 161,425 shares trading hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09.

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMLP. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3,081.0% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,739,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,988,000 after buying an additional 4,590,247 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 338.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,315,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,497,000 after buying an additional 3,331,278 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,924,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,788,000 after buying an additional 1,219,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,500,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,721,000 after acquiring an additional 605,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 244.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 703,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 498,982 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.