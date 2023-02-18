First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,761,000 after purchasing an additional 554,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,941,000 after acquiring an additional 134,071 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,781,000 after acquiring an additional 163,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,770,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,842,000 after acquiring an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.