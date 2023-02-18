Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $37.59.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 239,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 6.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 205,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Flowserve by 63.1% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading

