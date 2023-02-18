FORA Capital LLC Acquires 15,402 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,907 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

