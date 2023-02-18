FORA Capital LLC Acquires 9,093 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.16.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $279.71 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

