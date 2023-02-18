FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE IFF opened at $96.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $140.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

