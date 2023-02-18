FORA Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 293.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,043 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,724,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,628,000 after buying an additional 143,905 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average of $134.31. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

