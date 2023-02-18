FORA Capital LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 461.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 869.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,100.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,011.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $945.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

