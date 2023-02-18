FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.0% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $247.79 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.39 and its 200 day moving average is $215.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

