FORA Capital LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.94.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $510.14 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $408.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $500.07 and a 200-day moving average of $506.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

