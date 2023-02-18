FORA Capital LLC Takes $6.68 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,680,000. Biogen accounts for about 1.3% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.54.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

