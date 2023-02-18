Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Cut to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

F has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.53.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 138,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 55.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,084,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 387,866 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

