Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSM. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $986.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.23. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,127 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 720,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,400,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 39.4% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 142,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

