Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSM. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $986.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.23. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.68.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
