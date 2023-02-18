Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Announces Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,126. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

