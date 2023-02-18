Frax Price Index Share Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.65 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00009809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and approximately $298,858.46 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

