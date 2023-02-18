Frax Share Price Hits $11.13 on Top Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Frax Share has a market cap of $823.16 million and $59.36 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for about $11.13 or 0.00045298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,947,971 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

