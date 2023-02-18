Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $11.50 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FRHLF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

