Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Frequency Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.
FREQ stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
