Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Frequency Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

FREQ stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 256,801 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 166,980 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 80.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 2,031.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 272,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

