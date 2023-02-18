Freshford Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758,100 shares during the quarter. Purple Innovation comprises approximately 2.2% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned about 4.21% of Purple Innovation worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 116,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 5,960,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,821,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,814,450 shares in the company, valued at $210,665,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 771,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,672. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

