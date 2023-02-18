Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,379,212 shares traded.

Fulcrum Utility Services Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Fulcrum Utility Services

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and delivers new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders; provision of electric vehicle charging infrastructure; connecting and maintaining renewable energy generating infrastructure, including battery storage sites, wind, and solar farms.

