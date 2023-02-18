FUNToken (FUN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $79.47 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $79.47 million and $1.64 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

