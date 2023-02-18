FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.
Kinross Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.
Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.53%.
Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 71.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 61,068,468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,526,000 after buying an additional 14,955,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after buying an additional 1,717,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,536,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,160,000 after buying an additional 3,931,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,054,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after buying an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.
