G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Lowered to $18.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $187,311.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,050.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $204,976. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

