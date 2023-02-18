G999 (G999) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,252.64

G999 (G999) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $6,252.64 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00079154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00057888 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001779 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

