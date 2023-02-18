G999 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,551.61 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 25% against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $5,551.61 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00079899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00057702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001765 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

