Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 160,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 368,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
