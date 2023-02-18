Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 160,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 368,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 478,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,019,576 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 225,338 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

