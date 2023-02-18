GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($33.33) to €33.40 ($35.91) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($38.71) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($43.01) to €42.00 ($45.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $37.85.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

