Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $135.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.37.

Generac Stock Down 2.4 %

GNRC stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

