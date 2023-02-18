Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $135.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.37.
Generac Stock Down 2.4 %
GNRC stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Generac
In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
